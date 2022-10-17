 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Cements Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,038.03 crore, up 19.7% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,038.03 crore in September 2022 up 19.7% from Rs. 3,373.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.36 crore in September 2022 down 67.42% from Rs. 562.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 702.10 crore in September 2022 down 34.66% from Rs. 1,074.53 crore in September 2021.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 155.99 in September 2021.

Shree Cements shares closed at 21,188.50 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -23.83% over the last 12 months.

Shree Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,038.03 4,414.85 3,373.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,038.03 4,414.85 3,373.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 321.53 319.99 253.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.57 23.83 24.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.31 -93.90 -93.35
Power & Fuel 1,377.79 1,513.71 --
Employees Cost 238.21 243.40 229.52
Depreciation 395.62 349.65 290.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,498.86 1,607.00 2,038.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.14 451.17 630.63
Other Income 159.34 -20.10 153.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.48 431.07 784.20
Interest 66.01 55.43 55.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 240.47 375.64 728.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 240.47 375.64 728.65
Tax 57.23 96.78 164.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 183.24 278.86 563.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 183.24 278.86 563.94
Minority Interest 0.12 0.64 -1.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 183.36 279.50 562.83
Equity Share Capital 36.08 36.08 36.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.81 77.47 155.99
Diluted EPS 50.81 77.47 155.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.79 77.47 155.99
Diluted EPS 50.81 77.47 155.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Cements
first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
