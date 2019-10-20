Shree Cements Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,004.45 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,004.45 crore in September 2019 up 5.22% from Rs. 2,855.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.62 crore in September 2019 up 414.1% from Rs. 60.42 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 933.89 crore in September 2019 up 53.05% from Rs. 610.17 crore in September 2018.

Shree Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 89.16 in September 2019 from Rs. 17.34 in September 2018.

Shree Cements shares closed at 18,190.35 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.14% over the last 12 months.