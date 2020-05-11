Shree Cements Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,415.14 crore, down 2.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,415.14 crore in March 2020 down 2.13% from Rs. 3,489.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 535.93 crore in March 2020 up 57.6% from Rs. 340.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,154.90 crore in March 2020 up 22.58% from Rs. 942.17 crore in March 2019.

Shree Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 148.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 97.61 in March 2019.

Shree Cements shares closed at 18,432.40 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 6 months and -7.06% over the last 12 months.