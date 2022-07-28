Shree Cements Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,414.85 crore, up 21.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,414.85 crore in June 2022 up 21.46% from Rs. 3,634.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.50 crore in June 2022 down 55.63% from Rs. 629.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 780.72 crore in June 2022 down 32.93% from Rs. 1,164.07 crore in June 2021.

Shree Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 77.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 174.58 in June 2021.

Shree Cements shares closed at 21,023.50 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.53% over the last 12 months.