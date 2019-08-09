Shree Cements Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,302.79 crore, up 7.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,302.79 crore in June 2019 up 7.58% from Rs. 3,070.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.67 crore in June 2019 up 35.91% from Rs. 279.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 999.48 crore in June 2019 up 49.41% from Rs. 668.97 crore in June 2018.

Shree Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 108.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 80.19 in June 2018.

Shree Cements shares closed at 20,109.95 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.19% returns over the last 6 months and 16.18% over the last 12 months.