Shree Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,299.26 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,299.26 crore in December 2022 up 18.21% from Rs. 3,637.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.07 crore in December 2022 down 41.48% from Rs. 481.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 900.84 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 959.05 crore in December 2021.