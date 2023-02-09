 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,299.26 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,299.26 crore in December 2022 up 18.21% from Rs. 3,637.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.07 crore in December 2022 down 41.48% from Rs. 481.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 900.84 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 959.05 crore in December 2021.

Shree Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,299.26 4,038.03 3,637.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,299.26 4,038.03 3,637.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 346.69 321.53 309.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.70 34.57 3.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -88.45 24.31 -49.11
Power & Fuel -- 1,377.79 --
Employees Cost 247.93 238.21 23.17
Depreciation 442.58 395.62 285.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,054.67 1,498.86 2,504.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 284.14 147.14 559.90
Other Income 174.12 159.34 113.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 458.26 306.48 673.75
Interest 70.16 66.01 53.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 388.10 240.47 619.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 388.10 240.47 619.84
Tax 106.27 57.23 137.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 281.83 183.24 482.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 281.83 183.24 482.70
Minority Interest 0.24 0.12 -0.73
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 282.07 183.36 481.97
Equity Share Capital 36.08 36.08 36.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 78.18 50.81 215.25
Diluted EPS 78.18 50.81 215.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 78.18 50.79 215.25
Diluted EPS 78.18 50.81 215.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited