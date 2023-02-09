English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shree Cements Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,299.26 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,299.26 crore in December 2022 up 18.21% from Rs. 3,637.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.07 crore in December 2022 down 41.48% from Rs. 481.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 900.84 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 959.05 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,299.264,038.033,637.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,299.264,038.033,637.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials346.69321.53309.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.7034.573.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-88.4524.31-49.11
    Power & Fuel--1,377.79--
    Employees Cost247.93238.2123.17
    Depreciation442.58395.62285.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,054.671,498.862,504.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax284.14147.14559.90
    Other Income174.12159.34113.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax458.26306.48673.75
    Interest70.1666.0153.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax388.10240.47619.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax388.10240.47619.84
    Tax106.2757.23137.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities281.83183.24482.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period281.83183.24482.70
    Minority Interest0.240.12-0.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates282.07183.36481.97
    Equity Share Capital36.0836.0836.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.1850.81215.25
    Diluted EPS78.1850.81215.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS78.1850.79215.25
    Diluted EPS78.1850.81215.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited