Shree Cement Q3 PAT may dip 27.4% YoY to Rs. 357 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs. 357 crore down 27.4% year-on-year (up 88.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,142.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 9.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 43.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,487 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

