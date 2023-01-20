English
    Shree Cement Q3 PAT may dip 27.4% YoY to Rs. 357 cr: Motilal Oswal

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,142.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    January 20, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs. 357 crore down 27.4% year-on-year (up 88.3% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,142.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 9.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 43.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,487 crore.


