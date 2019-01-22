App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 01:57 PM IST

Shree Cement Q3 net profit falls 10% to Rs 301 crore; posts good operational show

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shree Cement’s net profit for December quarter fell 10 percent to Rs 301.3 crore from Rs 333 crore that the company posted during the same quarter of last year.

The revenue rose 21 percent at Rs 2,781 crore against Rs 2,302.7 crore last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 25 percent at Rs 710 crore against Rs 570 crore last year.

The operating margin is reported at 25.6 percent, from 24.7 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Among segments, its cement business grew 16 percent at Rs 2,559 crore, while power segment rose 44 percent at RS 502.6 crore.

At 13:46 hrs Shree Cements was quoting at Rs 15,720.00, up Rs 35.65, or 0.23 percent.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Results #Shree Cement

