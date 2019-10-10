Shree Cement Q2 PAT seen up 79.1% YoY to Rs. 407.3 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Construction Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs. 407.3 crore up 79.1% year-on-year (up 12.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,852 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 85 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 961.5 crore.

