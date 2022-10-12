Shree Cement Q2 PAT may dip 48.2% YoY to Rs. 291.8 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs. 291.8 crore down 48.2% year-on-year (up 4.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,801.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 32.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,234 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

