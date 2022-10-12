Shree Cement Q2 PAT may dip 48.2% YoY to Rs. 291.8 cr: KR Choksey

Shree Cement net profit fell 15% YoY to Rs 645 crore. Shree Cement reported a 16 percent decline in standalone net profit of Rs 645 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 768 crore recorded a year ago. Revenue rose 3.6 percent on-year to Rs 4,099 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,958 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. The year-on-year decline in profit was due to a surge in power and fuel costs, along with the high base of last year’s quarter. Meanwhile, the sequential growth was aided by higher volumes and better realizations during the quarter.

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs. 291.8 crore down 48.2% year-on-year (up 4.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,801.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 32.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,234 crore.

