Shree Cement Q2 PAT may dip 30.3% YoY to Rs. 147 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs. 147 crore down 30.3% year-on-year (down 47.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,430 crore, according to Sharekhan.

