Shree Cement Q2 PAT may dip 19.8% YoY to Rs. 353.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs. 353.1 crore down 19.8% year-on-year (down 21% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,016.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 662.2 crore.

