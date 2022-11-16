 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Bhavya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.51 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Bhavya Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.51 crore in September 2022 up 11.12% from Rs. 44.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 540.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 16.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.21% returns over the last 6 months and 47.33% over the last 12 months.

Shree Bhavya Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.51 52.91 44.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.51 52.91 44.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.40 24.15 25.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.18 0.71 -0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.63 0.06 -1.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.50 1.61 1.31
Depreciation 0.24 0.25 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.25 24.14 17.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.31 1.99 1.85
Other Income 0.04 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.35 2.05 1.86
Interest 1.77 1.70 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.58 0.35 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.58 0.35 0.16
Tax 0.12 0.09 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.46 0.26 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.46 0.26 0.07
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 0.27 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.49 0.27 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 0.27 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.49 0.27 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shree Bhavya #Shree Bhavya Fabrics #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am