Shree Bhavya Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.51 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.51 crore in September 2022 up 11.12% from Rs. 44.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 540.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 16.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.21% returns over the last 6 months and 47.33% over the last 12 months.