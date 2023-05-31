English
    Shree Bhavya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.79 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Bhavya Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.79 crore in March 2023 up 20.73% from Rs. 44.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 up 31.3% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 up 38.55% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

    Shree Bhavya shares closed at 15.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.58% returns over the last 6 months and 5.83% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Bhavya Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.7937.8744.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.7937.8744.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1920.5523.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.491.731.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.94-7.28-4.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.791.27
    Depreciation0.140.24-0.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6018.4320.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.742.431.88
    Other Income0.600.050.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.342.471.94
    Interest2.001.891.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.580.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.340.580.48
    Tax-0.080.190.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.430.390.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.430.390.32
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.410.34
    Diluted EPS0.450.410.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.410.34
    Diluted EPS0.450.410.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
