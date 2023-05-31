Shree Bhavya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.79 crore, up 20.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.79 crore in March 2023 up 20.73% from Rs. 44.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 up 31.3% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 up 38.55% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 15.25 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.58% returns over the last 6 months and 5.83% over the last 12 months.