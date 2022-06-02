Shree Bhavya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore in March 2022 down 10.7% from Rs. 49.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 82.97% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 down 59.96% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2021.

Shree Bhavya EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2021.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 13.62 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.50% returns over the last 6 months and 137.28% over the last 12 months.