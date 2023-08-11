English
    Shree Bhavya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.80 crore, down 22.88% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Bhavya Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.80 crore in June 2023 down 22.88% from Rs. 52.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 199.12% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2023 up 30.43% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

    Shree Bhavya shares closed at 17.63 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 37.31% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Bhavya Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.8053.7952.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.8053.7952.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.3117.1924.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.652.490.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.4710.940.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.691.61
    Depreciation0.200.140.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7119.6024.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.781.741.99
    Other Income0.030.600.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.802.342.05
    Interest1.952.001.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.860.340.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.860.340.35
    Tax0.08-0.080.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.780.430.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.780.430.26
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.450.27
    Diluted EPS0.820.450.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.450.27
    Diluted EPS0.820.450.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:11 pm

