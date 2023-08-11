Shree Bhavya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.80 crore, down 22.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.80 crore in June 2023 down 22.88% from Rs. 52.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 199.12% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2023 up 30.43% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 17.63 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 37.31% over the last 12 months.