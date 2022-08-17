Shree Bhavya Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.91 crore, up 101.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.91 crore in June 2022 up 101.09% from Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 73.59% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022 down 17.27% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2021.

Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 11.52 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 12.39% over the last 12 months.