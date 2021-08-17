Shree Bhavya Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore, up 387.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore in June 2021 up 387.09% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 107.93% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2021 up 1363.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2020.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 10.25 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.22% returns over the last 6 months and 222.33% over the last 12 months.