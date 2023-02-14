Shree Bhavya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 863.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.