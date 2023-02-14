 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Bhavya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Bhavya Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 863.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Shree Bhavya Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.87 49.51 42.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.87 49.51 42.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.55 17.40 20.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.73 1.18 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.28 4.63 -1.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.79 1.50 1.57
Depreciation 0.24 0.24 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.43 22.25 19.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.43 2.31 1.66
Other Income 0.05 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.47 2.35 1.67
Interest 1.89 1.77 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.58 0.58 -0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.58 0.58 -0.10
Tax 0.19 0.12 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.39 0.46 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.39 0.46 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.41 0.49 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.41 0.49 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.41 0.49 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.41 0.49 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited