Shree Bhavya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore in December 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 42.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 863.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 15.75 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.72% returns over the last 6 months and 5.35% over the last 12 months.