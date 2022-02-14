Shree Bhavya Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.89 crore, down 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.89 crore in December 2021 down 18.09% from Rs. 52.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 103.29% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021 down 45.13% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2020.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 15.70 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.17% returns over the last 6 months and 225.05% over the last 12 months.