Shree Bhavya Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.89 crore, down 18.09% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Bhavya Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.89 crore in December 2021 down 18.09% from Rs. 52.37 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 103.29% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021 down 45.13% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2020.
Shree Bhavya shares closed at 15.70 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.17% returns over the last 6 months and 225.05% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.89
|44.55
|52.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.89
|44.55
|52.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.96
|25.50
|29.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.37
|3.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.39
|-1.63
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|1.31
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.29
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.63
|17.62
|15.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.66
|1.85
|3.23
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|1.86
|3.45
|Interest
|1.77
|1.69
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.16
|1.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.16
|1.60
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.09
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.07
|1.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.07
|1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.08
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.08
|1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.08
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.08
|1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited