Shree Bhavya Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 56.30 crore, up 18.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.30 crore in December 2018 up 18.77% from Rs. 47.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 up 164.88% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2018 up 5.6% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2017.

Shree Bhavya EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2017.

Shree Bhavya shares closed at 8.50 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)