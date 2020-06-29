App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Ajit Pulp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.52 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.52 crore in March 2020 down 2.44% from Rs. 63.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2020 up 179.63% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2020 up 98.76% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2019.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 13.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.75 in March 2019.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 137.45 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.23% returns over the last 12 months.

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations61.5252.4163.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations61.5252.4163.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.1827.1237.09
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.30--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.91-0.32-0.91
Power & Fuel----8.59
Employees Cost4.254.314.92
Depreciation1.921.941.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.3116.247.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.762.824.35
Other Income0.090.570.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.863.384.59
Interest0.970.881.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.892.503.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.892.503.42
Tax2.770.700.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.121.802.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.121.802.55
Equity Share Capital5.365.365.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.293.364.75
Diluted EPS13.293.364.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.293.364.75
Diluted EPS13.293.364.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:42 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shree Ajit Pulp #Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

COVID-19 Exposure Notification API from Apple, Google may not work with Aarogya Setu - here is why

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

