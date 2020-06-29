Shree Ajit Pulp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.52 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.52 crore in March 2020 down 2.44% from Rs. 63.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2020 up 179.63% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in March 2020 up 98.76% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2019.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 13.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.75 in March 2019.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 137.45 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.23% returns over the last 12 months.