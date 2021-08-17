Shree Ajit Pulp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.01 crore, up 213.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.01 crore in June 2021 up 213.68% from Rs. 27.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in June 2021 up 1264.85% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.88 crore in June 2021 up 341.11% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2020.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 17.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2020.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 336.90 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.76% returns over the last 6 months and 123.11% over the last 12 months.