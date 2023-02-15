Shree Ajit Pulp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.62 crore, down 18.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.62 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 106.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2022 up 7.59% from Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2021.