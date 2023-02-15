English
    Shree Ajit Pulp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.62 crore, down 18.88% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.62 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 106.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 down 9.81% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2022 up 7.59% from Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2021.

    Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.81 in December 2021.

    Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 270.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.74% returns over the last 6 months and -16.20% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.62106.23106.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.62106.23106.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.3269.0071.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.481.57-4.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.284.184.76
    Depreciation1.791.811.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.8925.3525.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.824.338.02
    Other Income0.160.270.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.984.608.17
    Interest2.431.180.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.553.427.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.553.427.38
    Tax1.810.952.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.742.465.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.742.465.26
    Equity Share Capital5.365.365.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.854.609.81
    Diluted EPS8.854.609.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.854.609.81
    Diluted EPS8.854.609.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

