Shree Ajit Pulp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.96 crore, up 54.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.96 crore in December 2020 up 54.47% from Rs. 52.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2020 up 426.02% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.80 crore in December 2020 up 196.99% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2019.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 17.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.36 in December 2019.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 169.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)