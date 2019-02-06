Shree Ajit Pulp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.35 crore in December 2018 down 6.82% from Rs. 65.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2018 up 2015.59% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2018 up 209.34% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2017.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 11.68 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2017.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 257.80 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.90% returns over the last 6 months and 34.10% over the last 12 months.