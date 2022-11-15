English
    Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.23 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.23 crore in September 2022 up 4.55% from Rs. 101.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 60.68% from Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in September 2022 down 43.39% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2021.

    Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.06 in September 2021.

    Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 287.85 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.76% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.23103.27101.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.23103.27101.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.0069.7064.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.57-2.58-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.183.724.85
    Depreciation1.811.821.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3624.9121.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.335.709.14
    Other Income0.280.010.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.615.719.49
    Interest1.182.030.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.423.688.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.423.688.84
    Tax0.961.052.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.472.626.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.472.626.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.14-0.08-0.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.332.545.92
    Equity Share Capital5.365.365.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.354.7411.06
    Diluted EPS4.354.7411.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.354.7411.06
    Diluted EPS4.354.7411.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am