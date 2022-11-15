Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.23 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.23 crore in September 2022 up 4.55% from Rs. 101.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 60.68% from Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in September 2022 down 43.39% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2021.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.06 in September 2021.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 287.85 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.76% over the last 12 months.