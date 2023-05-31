Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.75 crore, down 38.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.75 crore in March 2023 down 38.34% from Rs. 122.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 74.32% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 down 49.74% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2022.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2022.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 275.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.21% over the last 12 months.