    Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.75 crore, down 38.34% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.75 crore in March 2023 down 38.34% from Rs. 122.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 74.32% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 down 49.74% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2022.

    Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 275.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.21% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.7586.62122.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.7586.62122.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.8151.3277.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-1.483.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.084.284.89
    Depreciation1.791.791.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4821.8927.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.128.827.76
    Other Income-0.040.170.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.088.997.89
    Interest0.852.432.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.236.555.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.236.555.41
    Tax0.761.811.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.474.754.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.474.754.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.0610.67-2.42
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.4215.411.62
    Equity Share Capital5.365.365.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.7828.783.02
    Diluted EPS0.7828.783.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.7828.783.02
    Diluted EPS0.7828.783.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:00 pm