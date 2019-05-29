Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.06 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.06 crore in March 2019 down 4.7% from Rs. 66.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2019 down 26.21% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2019 down 31.49% from Rs. 9.40 crore in March 2018.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.84 in March 2018.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 209.45 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.10% over the last 12 months.