Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.87 crore, down 26.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.87 crore in June 2023 down 26.53% from Rs. 103.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 up 5.04% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 down 16.33% from Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2022.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in June 2022.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 285.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.