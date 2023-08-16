English
    Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.87 crore, down 26.53% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.87 crore in June 2023 down 26.53% from Rs. 103.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 up 5.04% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 down 16.33% from Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2022.

    Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in June 2022.

    Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 285.95 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.8775.75103.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.8775.75103.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.1046.8169.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.180.47-2.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.604.083.72
    Depreciation1.821.791.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5219.4824.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.653.125.70
    Other Income0.83-0.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.483.085.71
    Interest0.840.852.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.642.233.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.642.233.68
    Tax1.040.761.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.601.472.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.601.472.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.07-1.06-0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.670.422.54
    Equity Share Capital5.365.365.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.980.784.74
    Diluted EPS4.980.784.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.980.784.74
    Diluted EPS4.980.784.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

