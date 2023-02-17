Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.62 crore, down 18.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.62 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 106.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2022 up 187.93% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2021.