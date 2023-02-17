Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.62 crore, down 18.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.62 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 106.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2022 up 187.93% from Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2021.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 28.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.99 in December 2021.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 273.85 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -13.48% over the last 12 months.