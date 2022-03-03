Shree Ajit Pulp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.79 crore, up 31.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.79 crore in December 2021 up 31.89% from Rs. 80.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in December 2021 down 44.88% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2021 down 36.62% from Rs. 15.81 crore in December 2020.

Shree Ajit Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 18.13 in December 2020.

Shree Ajit Pulp shares closed at 336.70 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)