Shradha Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 17.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2022 down 17.27% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 34.72% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 down 24.36% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

Shradha Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2021.

Shradha Infra shares closed at 68.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.81% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.