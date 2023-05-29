English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shradha Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore, up 14464.73% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shradha Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore in March 2023 up 14464.73% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 2077.72% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2023 up 2114.29% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    Shradha Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

    Shradha Infra shares closed at 45.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.14% returns over the last 6 months and 101.05% over the last 12 months.

    Shradha Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.1444.760.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.1444.760.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.910.64-0.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.210.28
    Depreciation0.06-0.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.1734.991.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.768.93-0.41
    Other Income0.834.930.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.5913.860.17
    Interest0.01-0.030.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.5813.890.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.5813.890.17
    Tax1.333.480.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.2510.410.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.2510.410.14
    Minority Interest-0.100.010.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.1610.420.15
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.5610.290.14
    Diluted EPS1.5610.290.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.5610.290.14
    Diluted EPS1.5610.290.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shradha Infra #Shradha Infraprojects
    first published: May 29, 2023 12:22 pm