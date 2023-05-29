Shradha Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore, up 14464.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore in March 2023 up 14464.73% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 2077.72% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2023 up 2114.29% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Shradha Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Shradha Infra shares closed at 45.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.14% returns over the last 6 months and 101.05% over the last 12 months.