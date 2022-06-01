Shradha Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 24.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 24.41% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 72.48% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 68.66% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

Shradha Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Shradha Infra shares closed at 46.45 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 3.22% over the last 12 months.