Shradha Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 28.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2021 down 28.82% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 71.99% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021 up 19.64% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.

Shradha Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2020.

Shradha Infra shares closed at 52.25 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months