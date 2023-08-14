Shradha Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.52 crore, up 9879.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.52 crore in June 2023 up 9879.96% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 1341.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 up 1395.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Shradha Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Shradha Infra shares closed at 45.10 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.16% returns over the last 6 months and 88.47% over the last 12 months.