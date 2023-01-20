 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shradha Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore, up 3921.67% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shradha Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore in December 2022 up 3921.67% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2022 up 3277.93% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 up 3045.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Shradha Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021.

Shradha Infra shares closed at 52.38 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 116.89% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.

Shradha Infraprojects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.76 0.31 1.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.76 0.31 1.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.64 0.21 1.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.20 0.21
Depreciation -0.02 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.99 0.13 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.93 -0.28 -0.20
Other Income 4.93 0.81 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.86 0.54 0.40
Interest -0.03 0.06 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.89 0.48 0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.89 0.48 0.40
Tax 3.48 0.04 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.41 0.43 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.41 0.43 0.30
Minority Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.42 0.44 0.31
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.29 0.44 0.30
Diluted EPS 10.29 0.44 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.29 0.44 0.30
Diluted EPS 10.29 0.44 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm