Shradha Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore, up 3921.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore in December 2022 up 3921.67% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2022 up 3277.93% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 up 3045.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Shradha Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021.

Shradha Infra shares closed at 52.38 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 116.89% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.