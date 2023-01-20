English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shradha Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore, up 3921.67% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shradha Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore in December 2022 up 3921.67% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.42 crore in December 2022 up 3277.93% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2022 up 3045.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    Shradha Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 10.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021.

    Shradha Infra shares closed at 52.38 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 116.89% returns over the last 6 months and 72.13% over the last 12 months.

    Shradha Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.760.311.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.760.311.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.640.211.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.200.21
    Depreciation-0.020.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.990.130.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.93-0.28-0.20
    Other Income4.930.810.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.860.540.40
    Interest-0.030.060.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.890.480.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.890.480.40
    Tax3.480.040.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.410.430.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.410.430.30
    Minority Interest0.010.010.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.420.440.31
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.290.440.30
    Diluted EPS10.290.440.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.290.440.30
    Diluted EPS10.290.440.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shradha Infra #Shradha Infraprojects
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm