Shradha Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 37.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in December 2021 up 37.47% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 3.35% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 down 2.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Shradha Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2020.

Shradha Infra shares closed at 57.55 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.57% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.