Shoppers Stop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.24 crore, up 59.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,008.24 crore in September 2022 up 59.63% from Rs. 631.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.14 crore in September 2022 up 698.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.07 crore in September 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 138.20 crore in September 2021.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 805.85 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.26% returns over the last 6 months and 179.76% over the last 12 months.