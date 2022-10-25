 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shoppers Stop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.24 crore, up 59.63% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shoppers Stop are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,008.24 crore in September 2022 up 59.63% from Rs. 631.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.14 crore in September 2022 up 698.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.07 crore in September 2022 up 23.78% from Rs. 138.20 crore in September 2021.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2021.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 774.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.14% returns over the last 6 months and 118.53% over the last 12 months.

Shoppers Stop
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,008.24 941.93 631.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,008.24 941.93 631.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 842.37 665.07 417.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -249.51 -120.56 -26.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.26 82.88 63.36
Depreciation 92.72 84.56 90.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 160.93 152.12 107.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.47 77.86 -19.63
Other Income 3.88 5.60 67.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.35 83.46 47.94
Interest 51.40 51.13 52.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.95 32.33 -4.07
Exceptional Items -2.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.95 32.33 -4.07
Tax 6.81 9.54 -1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.14 22.79 -3.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.14 22.79 -3.03
Equity Share Capital 54.79 54.76 54.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.67 2.08 -0.27
Diluted EPS 1.66 2.07 -0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 2.08 -0.27
Diluted EPS 1.66 2.07 -0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:44 pm
