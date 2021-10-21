Shoppers Stop Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 631.60 crore, up 115.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.60 crore in September 2021 up 115.99% from Rs. 292.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021 up 97.04% from Rs. 102.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.20 crore in September 2021 up 387.13% from Rs. 28.37 crore in September 2020.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 280.60 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.68% returns over the last 6 months and 65.35% over the last 12 months.