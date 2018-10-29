Shoppers Stop Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 864.53 crore, up 3.22% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 864.53 crore in September 2018 up 3.22% from Rs. 837.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2018 up 160.55% from Rs. 21.81 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.61 crore in September 2018 down 0.23% from Rs. 56.74 crore in September 2017.

Shoppers Stop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.61 in September 2017.

Shoppers Stop shares closed at 469.85 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -9.15% over the last 12 months.